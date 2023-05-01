Garden Party Books reflects on Independent Bookstore Day

(ABC 6 News) – People in Rochester got out this weekend to support Independent Bookstore Day — a day dedicated to supporting small local bookstores in your community.

Garden Party Books says they sold more than 400 books on Saturday — they consider the day a huge success. They sold around 1,400 books for the entire month of April.

Owner Anna Smith says what gets her most excited is hearing her bookstore recommended between friends.

“The support was just overwhelming. People came out, they spent money, and they told their friends which is huge. People are still finding out that we’re even here,” Smith said.

The bookstore has been open for almost two years now.

Garden Party Books also sells art from local artists and hosts book signings with local authors.