(ABC 6 News)- A home in Charles City is left damaged after a garage caught fire late Saturday morning.

According to Charles City Fire Rescue, around 11:45 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to a garage fire across from the local airport.

Once on scene, fire crews found the fire had started to spread to the resident’s house.

Both the garage and house sustained damages.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.