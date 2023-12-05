Garage fire in NE Rochester, no confirmed injuries

(ABC 6 News) – A call came in for a detached garage fire in Rochester just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2023 at the corner of 8 Street Northeast and West Silver Lake Drive Northeast, near Silver Lake Park.

The both the garage and the vehicle inside appeared to sustain heavy damage according to ABC 6 observations, however Rochester Fire Department has not released a damage report.

The fire did not spread to the home and no injuries were immediately reported.

Battalion Chief Kris Jungels stated RFD does not yet know what caused the fire, but investigations have begun.

RFD utilized fans to help ventilate smoke in at the scene.

Rochester Police Department assisted on the scene.