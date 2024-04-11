Gage Elementary receives book donation

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Students at Gage Elementary unwrapped a nice surprise on Thursday from the Rochester branch of IFC National Marketing after school.

Students received 80 books, neatly wrapped, to cover its title.

Then, only going off of description cards, fifth graders learned to not judge a book by its cover.

IFC officials say its something they do every quarter, and it means a lot to impact students in their community.

“It’s amazing to see the excitement that they have, it’s amazing to see that they’re reading, that they’re excited to read and learn, that’s so important,” said Jill Doyle, an executive administrative assistant IFC National Marketing.

IFC National Marketing said that Gage was in need of some books and they were happy to give back.

In addition to the books, students were also gifted headphones.