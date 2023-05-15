Future of Bob’s Trailer Park to be discussed during public hearing

(ABC 6 News) – There will be a public hearing about the closing of Bob’s Trailer Park on Monday.

The Rochester city council will review the park owner’s closure statement and assess the impact the park’s closing could have. Bob’s was bought by “TSJ Parks LLC” in 2021, with plans to turn the trailer park into low-income housing for seniors.

ABC 6 News has reported on several issues this trailer park faced before, including the public health and safety concerns related to a compromised water system.

This past October residents were officially given their notice to leave, but some residents say they never received a notice and were told they could stay.

Residents affected by the closure may be eligible for payments from the Minnesota Manufactured Home Relocation trust fund.

Monday’s meeting will be held at the Government Center Council Chamber at 7 p.m.