Friendship Wagon Train Sets Off for 35th Year

(ABC 6 NEWS) – The Friendship Wagon Train kicks off for its 35th year at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 24 from Goodhue County Fairgrounds.

Organizer Monica Davis and her husband, John, pick a different route for the trail every year. This year, on July 1, it will start in Zumbrota and end in Houston.

Participants pay their own expenses, with partnering organizations, such as local churches, 4H clubs, Lion Clubs, and the American Legion working to provide meals for attendees.

All funds raised are donated to the Special Olympics. This year, Davis hopes the event will raise $25,000.

“Two of the people from Special Olympics will be coming down to meet us, and the culmination of everything, the big event, is handing over what we’ve raised for the week,” said Davis.

The wagon train will travel for eight days, with one layover day in St. Charles on Tuesday for people to rest, see the town and go on rides with the kids for those who donate to the cause.

Participants come from all over the country, even as far as Alabama, to join the wagon train and support the Special Olympics.

“Just a bunch of cowboys trying to do something good for people less fortunate than we are, and we have the opportunity to maybe make a little difference in some of their lives,” said participant Bob Edwards from Danville, Illinois.

Anyone is welcome to come out and see the wagon train, and those who wish to donate to the Special Olympics fund can contact Davis at 507-696-1418.





