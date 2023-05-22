Friends and family celebrate the life of Blaine Halvorson

(ABC 6 News) – While stationed in California Blaine Halvorson was struck by a semi as a pedestrian. He was able to pull one person from safety, but a few days later passed away from his injuries.

People gathered in memory of Blaine Halvorson at the Kasson American Legion Sunday to honor his service to our country with food family and fun just how Blaine would’ve wanted it.

Blaine’s family started a non-profit in his memory. The money raised today will go towards helping out his fellow soldiers.

“My favorite thing today is while I remember and think of Blaine every single day and so many of our friends and family and community do. This is a day we all come together and say his name,” said Melissa Halvorson Blaine’s mother.

Many showed up for a run in his honor as well as a bean bag tournament, a silent auction, and let’s not forget the drinks and the food. Blaine’s mom Melissa has this is exactly how Blaine liked to have fun.

“Blaine was all about being inclusive of people and making sure everyone was a part of it,” said Melissa.

The national anthem, taps were played. The combat veterans motorcycle association even came to help out Sunday.