Freeborn County under burn ban

(ABC 6 News) – Freeborn County is under burn restrictions Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The ban is due to strong winds and low relative humidity levels, combined with dry fuels.

Bonfires smaller than three feet in diameter are allowed, but not recommended.

FCSO offers safety tips to avoid wildfires, including properly discarding cigarettes, avoiding activities or power equipment with open flames or sparks and keeping vehicles off dry grass.

Be sure to evacuate if smoke or fire is headed your way, or if directed to do so by local officials.