Freeborn County Arts Initiative vandalized on Easter morning

(ABC 6 News) – Freeborn County Arts Initiative is asking the community for help in identifying a vandalism suspect.

According to a post on Facebook, the nonprofit’s property was damaged and security camera destroyed on Easter morning.

Video of the incident shows a man get on top of a flipped over garbage to reach the security camera.

The suspect is described by an eyewitness as obese, bald or balding, with a goatee, brown boots, jeans, and a black graphic long sleeve t-shirt. He is believed to be in his thirties.

Freeborn County Arts Initiative hopes people will spread the word and share the social media post, in hopes someone will be able to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information can message the nonprofit on Facebook, or email it at Info@FCAI.us.

You can make a donation here to help replace the camera.