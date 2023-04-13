Free entrance to Minnesota state parks, rec areas on Earth Day, April 22

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on Saturday, April 22.

This “Free Park Day” is one of four days each year on which the DNR waives the requirement for a vehicle permit at state parks and recreation areas.



In addition to being a Free Park Day, April 22 is also Earth Day. Several state parks are offering Earth Day events, such as the Earth Day celebration at Gooseberry Falls State Park and clean-up events at Frontenac, Lake Bemidji and Myre-Big Island state parks. Find details about these events and others on the state parks event calendar, HERE.

“Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are great places to make memories with loved ones,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division. “Earth Day is an ideal time to have fun outdoors and enjoy the natural resources of Minnesota. We hope those who visit on Free Park Day will have a positive experience and come back again soon.”

Visitors looking for certain recreational opportunities or amenities can use the ParkFinder tool to find great options to meet their interests and needs.

The DNR recommends visitors wear clothing appropriate for the weather and bring water and snacks. Spring brings a variety of weather conditions, and trails can be icy or muddy. Traction devices and/or waterproof footwear might be useful. Check for updates in the visitor alerts HERE.

For more information, visit the DNR’s Free Park Days page or contact the DNR Information Center by emailing info.dnr@state.mn.us or by calling 888-646-6367 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.