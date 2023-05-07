(ABC 6 News) – Today was free comic book day and it was a great opportunity to pick up a comic at your local bookstore.

It’s held on the first Saturday of May.

Nerdin Out here in Rochester got in on the occasion giving customers various comics to choose from for free comic day.

The manager was excited to see customers come in to check out the comics.

“It’s nice to see people I’ve never seen come in here looking at comics that never would’ve piqued their interest before,” assistant manager David Caynor said.

Nerdin Out also had a variety of discounts on other comics ranging from 15 to 25 percent off.