Free benefits for Chester Woods Park volunteers

(ABC 6 News)- Catholic Charities is partnering with Chester Woods Park to provide benefits for senior volunteers.

Those who donate their time at the park between Rochester and Eyota who are 55 and older can receive supplemental insurance and mileage reimbursement at no cost through a Federal Government program.

“The partnership is with AmeriCorps Seniors; the hope is that first it will get more seniors involved in volunteering. So, we’re really looking for people who recently retired, maybe they just have extra time on their hands, and trying to find them meaningful work in the community,” said Catholic Charities worker, Jessica Mollison.

There are many volunteer opportunities at Chester Woods Park and they do what they can to make all volunteers feel successful with the skills that they have.

“As a volunteer for a number of years, their life skills change, so we’re always in need of new volunteers and the benefit for the volunteer is just being out in nature, getting to be with other people that are volunteering and also with a really friendly staff,” said volunteer, Ernie Freudenberg.

Register to volunteer by clicking HERE.