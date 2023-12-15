Four vehicle crash in Albert Lea, injuries unknown

(ABC 6 News) – Four vehicles were involved in subsequent crashes on I-35 near Albert Lea at Milepost 10 at 5:29 p.m.

According to a Department of Public Safety report, a Ford Focus was headed southbound on I-35 when it left the roadway and struck median cables. The vehicle then came to a rest in the left lane. On passenger, 20, was in the vehicle at the time.

A Honda CRV, also headed southbound then collided with the Ford Focus. The SUV contained two passengers; the driver 73 and passenger 70.

A Kia Forte then parked on the shoulder of I-35 to provide aid.

A Dodge Caravan then struck now unoccupied Kia Forte. Three passengers (43, 40 and 22 respectively) were in the vehicle at the time.

Conditions of those involved in the crash were not disclosed in the DPS report.

DPS identified the conditions as dry.

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Albert Lea Police and Fire assisted on the scene.

This story is still developing. More information is expected to be released at 11:30, Dec. 14.