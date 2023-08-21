Four people charged with rioting in Geneva Bar shooting investigation

(ABC 6 News) – Four people face riot and assault charges after an April shooting at Geneva Bar (101 Main St W, Geneva, MN).

Dustin Grey Smitty, 22, has been held in the Freeborn County Jail on assault and gun charges since early May, after allegedly shooting at a couple fleeing a fight at the Freeborn County bar.

Now Smitty’s brother, mother, partner, and brother’s girlfriend face charges related to the bar fight that led to the alleged shooting.

Robert James Smitty, 20, and Mikayla Jean Olson, 23, of Blooming Prairie, were charged with 3rd-degree riot and 5th-degree assault. Robert Smitty was identified as Dustin Smitty’s brother. Olson was identified in court documents as the mother of Dustin Smitty’s three children.

Sandra Ann Harris, 48, of Blooming Prairie, faces a charge of 3rd-degree riot. Harris is Robert and Dustin Smitty’s mother.

Desiree Nadine Klemp, 28, of Owatonna, faces one charge of 3rd-degree riot and two charges of 5th-degree assault. Klemp was identified as the girlfriend of one of Dustin and Robert Smitty’s brothers, who was not present at the bar.

According to court documents, one of the individuals allegedly targeted by Dustin Smitty on April 22 told law enforcement that the bar fight started after she played a different song on the jukebox.

A woman, later alleged to be Klemp, unplugged the jukebox, then threw a drink at the victim’s group as the fight started.

Freeborn County law enforcement claim that video and photos from the bar that night show Harris, Dustin and Robert Smitty attacking a man who later pulled Klemp off the bartender.

Court documents allege that most members of the group were involved in multiple physical altercations inside the bar, while Olson threw drinks at people the Smittys attacked.

From Freeborn County court documents related to Robert Smitty, Sandra Harris, Desiree Klemp, and Mikayla Olson’s April 22 charges.

All four are scheduled to appear in Freeborn County Court Aug. 31.

Dustin Smitty is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing Sept. 25, with a jury trial scheduled Oct. 16.

Smitty faces two charges of 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, and ineligible possession of a firearm.