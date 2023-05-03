Fort Dodge police searching for suspect in shooting that leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

(ABC 6 News) – Fort Dodge, Iowa police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Tuesday night that left one person dead and another injured.

According to police, officers responded to a sidewalk on North 10th Street and 1st Avenue North around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, where they found 18-year-old Patrick Walker unresponsive. He was declared deceased on the scene.

Police say while they were processing the scene, they were notified that another male victim, 20-year-old Silas Hall, arrived at UnityPoint Trinity Regional Hospital in Fort Dodge with a gunshot wound. Hall’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police issued an arrest warrant for 17-year-old Fort Dodge resident Davonquae Jyshon (D.J.) Pettigrew. He faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Pettigrew is being described as 5’8″ tall and weighing around 130 lbs. Police say he is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at 515-573-1424. Tips can also be anonymously submitted through Crime Stoppers.