Former Wendy’s employee accused of punching drive-through window, backing over sign after firing

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man who was fired from the E Frontage Road Wendy’s in November appeared in court Tuesday on property damage and disorderly conduct charges.

Kyle Ralph Murphy, 40, is accused of losing his temper after being fired and punching the glass drive-through window, causing it to “spider-web shatter” upon being opened, punching more windows and kicking a door, then getting into his car and driving through the restaurant’s landscaping.

According to court documents, law enforcement arrived at the Wendy’s at about the same time that Murphy allegedly backed over a drive-through sign.

The total repair and replacement value of the damaged window and sign was estimated at $700.

Murphy’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 8.