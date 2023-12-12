Former Officer Sentenced to 15 Years for exploitation of a minor

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – A judge sentenced a former Iowa police officer to 15 years in prison for allegedly exchanging nude photos with a minor he met while investigating a sex offender.

Former Clarksville police officer Michael Tobin had been convicted of 11 counts of exploitation of a minor.

Tobin had sex with the teen and exchanged nude photos with her after she joined the department’s ride along program in 2021.

Tobin resigned from his job as a Clarksville lieutenant in 2022.