Former nursing home worker accused of sexually assaulting rehab patient

(ABC 6 News) – An Oronoco man faces a criminal sexual conduct charge stemming from an alleged 2016 incident at his former place of employment, Fairview Nursing Home in Dodge Center.

According to court records, the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center contacted Dodge County law enforcement in September of this year, after a woman reported a possible sexual assault in 2016.

According to the report, the woman was staying at Fairview after a surgery, and Jeffrey Kelvin Klassen approached her during an evening shift to “perform a vaginal inspection for venereal diseases,” according to Dodge County court records.

According to the report, the woman said Klassen, now 61, had insisted on the “inspection” and touched her genitals, told her she did not have any diseases and left.

The woman allegedly told her family about the incident after a surgery in 2023, when she was given the option of rehabilitating at Fairview and became nervous at the prospect.

According to the search warrant, filed in October of this year, the woman had not considered that Klassen’s actions could have been inappropriate or criminal until she described the alleged encounter to her family.

According to court records, Fairview Nursing Home confirmed to law enforcement that Klassen had worked at the location in 2016.

According to court records, Fairview did not document a screening for venereal diseases during the woman’s stay, and Fairview’s nursing director stated that staff do not test for them.

Any examinations of genital areas are visual-only, the director added, unless there is a sign of a problem — in which case, additional medical staff would be brought in to address the medical concern.

According to court documents, Klassen spoke to staff at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in October, where he was informed of the woman’s allegations.

According to court documents, Klassen said he had been responsible for performing “skin checks” where he looked for injuries or bruises on new patients when he worked for Fairview.

Klassen is scheduled to appear on the charge Dec. 20.