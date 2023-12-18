Forager Brewery hosts local artists for holiday market

On Sunday, Forager Brewery hosted several local artists for the seasonal community supported art event. The event not only helps promote local artists but gives them exposure to wider audiences in the community.

Exposure is a battle local artists have to go through constantly, but thanks to community supported art, artists and farmers can get exposure and find new community members becoming fans of their art.

As the holidays come near, some people like to find creative and unique gifts for loved ones. Forager Brewery hosted a holiday market on Sunday showcasing local artist and their one-of-a-kind crafts which can be perfect for that last-minute gift.

“The holiday market is all local creators coming together and showing off all their wear,” said Cassandra Buck, Forager’s Arts Programmer. “We have a CSA pickup today, which is community supportive art. It’s a quarterly program people can purchase a share and then there’s local item, Forager Beer and then artists work.”

CSA was first organized in Rochester in 2013, but pandemic setbacks had it shutdown for a while that is until it was revitalized this year.

“We kind of changed it a little bit so people can purchase separate shares and make it a little more affordable,” Buck said.

One local artist taking part in Sunday’s market is Tierney Parker. Parker is also a server at Forager.

“I’m so grateful for Forager and what they do for the art community and the community in general,” said Parker on Sunday’s events at the brewery.

Parker, like many artists, is inspired by her lived experiences with the art she creates. She’s always happy to see her artwork in the community following events like these.

“That’s like my favorite part about it is seeing people later on. Like I’ll run into people after these markets and I’ll see my stickers on their cars, or water bottles. Or they’ll tag me on Instagram and show my artwork on their walls. And that’s the best part. Is seeing that a little piece of me can relate to someone else and they can enjoy it that much,” Parker said.

Applications for the 2024 CSA program remain open until December 31st. To find out more on how to apply or to continue supporting local artist, you can follow these links to find out more.