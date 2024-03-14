Flapdoodles debuts new flavor, proceeds to help the homeless

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 NEWS) – If you’re an ice cream lover, there’s an exciting new flavor at Flapdoodles ice cream parlor in Rochester.

But even better: if you pop in to enjoy the treat, you’ll also be helping a good cause.

Oscar Delgado is a frequent Flapdoodles customer and the creator of their newest featured flavor: “Oscar’s Snack-a-Palooza”

It features a blend of Heath and Oreo candy bits, in a base of vanilla ice cream.

“I’m a foodie, as you can see,” Delgado jokes. “I like food, and I believe the homemade ice cream [at Flapdoodles] is excellent. I’ve come here, for many, many years.”

The sweetest part of the shop’s new flavor? A portion of the proceeds are going directly to The Landing MN, an organization providing support and assistance for people experiencing homelessness in Rochester.

“It’s important for us to help people in the community,” Flapdoodles owner Matt Tiereny said. “Especially the less fortunate. I thought it was a great idea.”

Tiereny said the flavor has seen a great reaction from customers at both their locations and personally recommends enjoying the treat in one of their signature homemade waffle cones.