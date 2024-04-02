First ‘Saltie’ of the year arrives in Duluth

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The first saltie, or ocean-bound vessel, of the year sailed under the Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth on Monday.

According to tradition, the first full transit marks the annual opening of the Duluth-Superior Harbor.

Monday’s embarkments marks one of the earliest dates for a saltie to sail into the twin ports. The earliest date on record was in 2023 on March 28.

The vessel, Barbro G, is set to carry 22,000 tons of wheat to Algeria.

