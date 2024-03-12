First mosquito forecast of the season

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Our unusual winter means unusual things for our trees, animals and bugs.

Some Minnesota experts warn we will likely see mosquitoes sooner than unusual.

But, that news comes with an asterisk, this year’s mosquito season will likely be more tolerable than spring 2023.

A lack a standing water and melting snow will help prevent breeding of the little buggers.

But the lack of snow is contributing to worsening drought conditions across Minnesota.

The Minnesota DNR wants your help tracking any rain we do get.

The Minnesota State Climatology Office is looking for rainfall monitors for the community collaborative rain, hail and snow network.

If you’re interested in volunteering, CLICK HERE.