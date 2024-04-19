First Lady Jill Biden visiting Minnesota on Friday

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit Minnesota on Friday, using the trip to highlight an ongoing discussion around education.

She plans to speak with teachers at the Education Minnesota Annual Convention in Bloomington.

During her time as First Lady, Biden has focused heavily on education, including championing more educational programming for military children.