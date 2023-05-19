First electrolyzer production site in U.S. opens in Fridley

(ABC 6 News) – Accelera, the newest zero-emissions business brand by Cummins, Inc., marked the start of operations for electrolyzer production in Fridley on Friday.

Accelera is initially dedicating 89,000 sq. ft. of the existing Cummins facility in Fridley to electrolyzer production, the first of its kind in the United States.

U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and other federal, state and local U.S. officials joined the ribbon cutting ceremony at the site on Friday.

“It was an honor to celebrate the opening of Accelera’s electrolyzer production line in Fridley alongside Secretary Granholm, Governor Walz and customers and partners from across the U.S. and Canada,” said Amy Davis, President of Accelera. “Large-scale electrolysis to produce green hydrogen is a key piece in the decarbonization of transportation and industry. The electrolyzer production capacity we are adding in Fridley will help us scale zero-emissions technologies in North America to meet customer demand and advance adoption. Milestones like this, highlighted by close public-private collaboration, demonstrate our relentless dedication to accelerating the shift to net zero for the industries that keep the world running.”

Accelera said that since the passing of the U.S. Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, the business has received committed orders for nearly 300 megawatts of electrolyzer projects in North America. In total, these projects will produce approximately 150 tons of hydrogen per day once commissioned by the end of 2026.

“It was an honor to join the team at Accelera by Cummins and Governor Walz today to celebrate a huge milestone for the company, for Minnesota, and for the country,” said Secretary Granholm. “Thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we are leading the way to a clean energy future and it starts with clean hydrogen and the production of electrolyzers here in the United States.”

This event follows the recent visit by President Biden on April 3, when he highlighted Cummins’ and Accelera’s achievements in advancing the clean energy transition.

Accelera’s portfolio includes fuel cells that run on hydrogen, as well as battery and electrified systems that complete a battery electric or fuel cell electric powertrain to decarbonize a range of applications from heavy-duty trucks to buses to trains.

Accelera said it will be adding 100 new jobs by 2024.

Accelera also powers the world’s largest proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer system in operation in Bécancour, Quebec.