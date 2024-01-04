First baby born in 2024 at MercyOne North Iowa

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – ABC 6 News would like to make a very special introduction to you!

Meet the New Year baby at MercyOne North Iowa hospital.

Abigail Anderson was born on New Year’s Day at 3:15 p.m. weighing in at 6 pounds 6 ounces.

Congratulations to the proud parents, Jason and Jennifer!