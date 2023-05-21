Fire damages vacant home Saturday night

(ABC 6 News) – No one was injured after a vacant home caught fire Saturday night.

The Rochester Fire Department says they responded to a call of an unoccupied home on fire on Red Pine Lane SW around 10:30 p.m. Once on the scene, crews found the fire and smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters searched the building and confirmed no one was inside.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.

RFD says damage to the home is estimated at $100,000.