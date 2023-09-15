Fire Damages Rochester Home On Thursday Night

(ABC 6 News) – A fire burned through the basement and main floor of a Rochester home at around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Police arrived after a burglar alarm was tripped but found flames and smoke coming from inside the residence.

The Rochester Fire Department was soon dispatched and identified smoke coming from a broken basement window. First responders were able to search the home and ensure the safety of everyone inside.

Unable to find the source, fire crews extinguished some of the flames through an exterior window before stomping out what burned through the inside.

The owner was not home as the fire blazed and the fire resulted in zero injuries, according to a release from the Rochester Fire Department (RFD).

RFD estimates damage to the main floor and basement to be over $100,000.