Fire damages a three-story Austin home

(ABC 6 News) – A fire broke out in an Austin home at around 5:18 a.m. Friday morning.

Mower County Dispatch notified first responders that residents were trapped on the third floor of the three-story home.

Two individuals climbed out a window and escaped down the to a 2nd floor balcony. Austin Police were able to help the two down a ladder and to safety.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the fire was located in a 2nd story bedroom with smoke and water damage to all levels of the house.

After the fire was extinguished by the fire department, a search of the house revealed three dogs and two cats dead, according to a press release from the Austin Fire Department.

The State Fire Marshal is still investigating and has not released damage estimates.