Fire at Blooming Prairie garage

(ABC 6 News) – A fire in Blooming Prairie prompted a massive response on Friday evening.

Blooming Prairie Fire Department received reports of a loud explosion on Highway Avenue South from a neighboring business at around 7 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a garage engulfed in flames.

Fire crews knocked down the building to reduce the flames, resulting in a total loss of the structure.

Video submitted by an ABC 6 News viewer shows a vehicle travelling down Highway Avenue South near Highway 218 Liquor and Dairy Queen, still emanating black smoke.

BPDF is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Winona Hayfield, Ellendale Fire Department, Blooming Prairie Police and Steele County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene.

This story is still developing, please check back as more information becomes available.