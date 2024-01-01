Find Jodi sign goes up in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) – Nearly 29 years later, the search for former news anchor Jodi Huisentruit continues with a new billboard sign placed near Mason City.

Huisentruit went missing in the early morning of June 27, 1995 on her way to work at KIMT-TV.

The new billboard is located on Highway 106, 19 Street Southwest near the Mason City Country Club; Huisentruit attended a charity gold tournament dinner at the venue the night before she went missing.

The billboard was comissioned by FindJodi, Inc., an organization dedicated to locating Huisentruit.

If you have any information about Huisentruit’s case, you can contact Mason City Police at (641) 421-3636 or email Iowa DCI Special Agent Ryan Herman at rherman@dps.state.ia.us