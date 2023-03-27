Final week of Feed the Need fundraiser

(ABC 6 News) – As we near the end of March, we’re also nearing the end of the ABC 6 Feed the Need fundraiser supporting Channel One Regional Food Bank!

As part of the Minnesota Food Share March campaign, ABC 6 is raising money in effort to put a stop to hunger in our region.

“This month has been amazing,” says Jessica Sund, Director of Development and Communications for Channel One Regional Food Bank. “I’m constantly reminded about the generosity of this community. And this campaign comes at such a timely moment with inflation and really affecting our neighbors. And this campaign really helps us to make sure that these shelves are full and really prepared going into the summer.”

According to Channel One, over 45,000 people in Southeast Minnesota face food insecurity.

The need for food shelves in also growing, Channel One saying they saw a 30% increase in shoppers.

Your donation truly makes a difference, no matter how small.

“I would like everyone to know that every single small amount makes a difference when people come together,” says Sund. “They may not think that their $5 or their $10 makes an impact. But it does. When people come to leverage together collaborative like this. It makes a huge impact and we’re able to purchase really great healthy food with that funds.”

To donate, click here!