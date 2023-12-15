Final three Minnesota state flag designs to be decided on by commission Friday

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesotans have been waiting to find out the design of the new state flag and the State Emblem Redesign Commission may finally select a flag on Friday.

But some people still wonder what the cost of the new flag could be on their taxes. As of now, there is no clear answer on that.

The commission was funded $35,000 from the state legislature last session for administrative cost and all commission members are volunteers. Once a new flag is selected, all funding decisions going forward, will fall back into the hands of the state legislature.

More than 2,000 submissions were sent in for Minnesota’s new state flag, but only one will be raised in St. Paul on statehood day this May.

For some, the process has been serious and other’s quite fun. But the State Emblems Redesign Commission still has to make the decision on what the new flag will look like. Earlier this week, the commission met to narrow down the option pool from six flags to just three.

“Every single one of these three finalists show the North Star,” said Anita Gaul, Vice Chair of the State Emblems Commission. And the North Star, that is something we can unite behind.”

Lee Herold knows a thing or two about the work that goes into designing a new state flag. He and a man named William Becker tried to do so back in 1989. He believes their work from nearly 35 years ago was a stepping stone for today’s change.

“It’s going to take a lot of discussion, it’s going to take a lot of thought and consideration. So if we cannot come to a decision on Friday, we probably will have to meet again in the future have those conversations in order to make a decision,” Herold said.

The commission has until Jan. 1 to make the decision on the new flag, but Dr. Gaul is hopeful the decision will be finalized on Friday.

“It’s going to take a lot of discussion, it’s going to take a lot of thought and consideration. So if we cannot come to a decision on Friday, we probably will have to meet again in the future have those conversations in order to make a decision,” Gaul said.

No matter which flag is chosen, Herold hopes it’ll be welcomed warmly by minnesotans in the renewal of spring.

“When you see the flag, that kind of pulls it all together and it’s maybe slightly different for every person but it’s that symbol that tells you that you’re part of something,” said Herold.

Once the design is chosen, decisions will go back to the state legislature on who will make the flag and how much it will cost taxpayers and who will be making the flag in time for it to be raised in St. Paul for statehood day.