(ABC 6 News) – The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office has advised the public to be on the lookout for a 2005 maroon four-door Jaguar sedan.

The vehicle was suspected to be used on Jan. 2 to commit a burglary of an un-occupied residence in west Fillmore County, according to FCSO.

The suspect allegedly stole cash and left the residence.

If you spot the vehicle or related suspicious activity, FCSO asks you to call 911 or 507-765-3874.