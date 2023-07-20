Fillmore County Fair brings fun to all ages

(ABC 6 News) – For 165 years, the Fillmore County Fair has brought people together. In 2023, the tradition still continues.

From your classic fair food like snow cones and corn dogs to new vendors like Reuben Bites, there is something to eat for everyone. There is also something to do with laser tag, a demolition derby, and other entertainment options.

“Everybody gets together. They’re having fun. It’s family orientated so everybody knows they can just bring their kids down,” said Deb Haugstad, the Director of the Fillmore County Fair Board. “They’re going to have a good time and enjoy it. All the hard work pays off when you see all the smiles and everybody saying ‘This is wonderful. This is great. This is fantastic!'”

It’s about the fun but also 4-H.

Kelcy Nagel, is pulling double duty this year back in her home county. She’s interning with Fillmore County 4-H and showing not one, but two different animals.

“Being able to give back to the people who gave to me as a younger 4-Her. I always remember looking up to the interns and just the older members,” said Nagel. “I hope the younger members look up to me and want to do the internship once they’re old enough.”

Nagel showed her horse earlier this week and competes in the beef show Friday morning.

The fair runs through Sunday morning. For a full list of events, you can click here.