Fiery crash east of Owatonna leaves 2 injured

(ABC 6 News) – A fiery crash involving a vehicle and semi east of Owatonna on Tuesday morning left two people injured.

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. A Chevy Impala was traveling southbound on 44th Ave. while a semi was traveling eastbound on Highway 14 when they collided in the intersection.

The driver of the Chevy, 55-year-old Kirk Ruzek of Owatonna, and the driver of the semi, 63-year-old Michael Vogel of Madison Lake, Minn., were both taken to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts, according to MSP.

MSP was assisted at the scene by Owatonna Fire and Mayo Ambulance.