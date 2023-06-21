Victim identified in fatal crash that closed Highway 13 between Hartland and New Richland

(ABC 6 News) – A New Richland man died in a car crash on Highway 13 Wednesday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 58-year-old Scott Bolduan was traveling southbound on Highway 13 between Hartland and New Richland at about 11:07 a.m.

A 35-year-old Dallas, NC man was traveling north and the vehicles collided on the southbound shoulder.

Troopers say Bolduan wasn’t wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

According to the crash report, the semi driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 13 remained closed after the fatal crash until about 4 p.m.