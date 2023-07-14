Farm Friday in Hayfield gives first-hand look at life on the farm

(ABC 6 News) – Every Friday through Labor Day weekend, the Red Barn Learning Farm in Hayfield is opening its doors to the public for a special reason.

It’s called Farm Friday. Not only does it bring in money for the farm, but it also benefits the public. Giving people a first-hand look at how farms work and a chance to see where their food comes from.

“I think it’s the interactive experience. It’s experiences you don’t have everywhere. Getting close to the animals you haven’t gotten close to before,” said Brenna Scanlan, the owner of Reb Barn Learning Farm.

“A kid feeding a goat. I think there’s lots of fun things people have done at the farm and a lot of memorable experiences.

Farm Friday is every Friday through Labor Day weekend from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and admission is $8. If you can’t make it this summer, the farm is open on weekends this fall.