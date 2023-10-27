Faribault County man sentenced to nearly a year in jail for indecent exposure

(ABC 6 News) – A Bricelyn, Minn. man received a 364-day sentence at the Mower County Jail after pleading guilty to indecent exposure in the presence of a minor Thursday, Oct. 26.

David Deluna, 45, received credit for 64 days already spent in custody, according to Minnesota court records.

According to court documents, Deluna was accused of flashing a 10-year-old girl and an adult woman with her outside Ankeny’s on 12 Street Northeast July 10, 2022.

According to court records, Deluna missed multiple plea hearing dates, and was taken into custody in mid-September.