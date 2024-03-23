Family speechless after surprise renovations from Pay It Forward

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Mower County nonprofit Pay It Forward surprised one family for their annual renovation project Friday.

Tim Staver was nominated for Pay It Forward after a snowmobile accident from 2019 left him with lasting back injuries.

Staver says the support he’s gotten from the community through this project has made his heart grow bigger.

“This town was, been my home since roughly 2002. It’s gradually become my home, and now it’s definitely my home. The people here are amazing,” said Staver.

In five days, Pay It Forward remodeled both bathrooms in the Staver home, adding a walk-in bathtub to help reduce stress on Staver’s back. The family was surprised with additional renovations to the kitchen, as well as a brand new water heater, dining table and chairs.

Staver and his family were speechless when they saw the remodel of their home.

“We were definitely blessed. And to see the look on my wife and daughter’s face? It’s good to see that. That was really great,” said Staver.

It’s the mission of all involved with Pay It Forward to give the family a gift beyond their expectations.

“I always say ‘God is my pilot,’ and we’re always driven to where we need to be, and I just think it’s good work to do to help those that are in need, help our fellow community members,” said Pay It Forward founder Gina Grundmeier.

Staver and his family say they are truly blessed to have the community rally around them.

“It’s amazing what the amount of people that came together to do this, it’s amazing to see, and my family and I will get involved as years go on because it’s a great thing that they do,” said Staver.

The renovations made to the Staver family home cost between $60,000 to $70,000, and it was all made possible thanks to the generous donors in the community.

If you want to get involved in their next project, you can become a sponsor or donate here.