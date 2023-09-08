Family Service Rochester receives grant for dementia education

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Board on Aging is handing out grants across the state to increase awareness of dementia and help promote early diagnosis and resources to caregivers.

One of the organizations benefiting from the money is Family Service Rochester. They were awarded $148,914 from the state. FSR is planning to partner with Olmsted County Medical Center and the senior center, FiftyNorth.

The focus of the program isn’t just to get people with dementia the care they need, but to provide resources and support to caregivers as well.

“Our grant and our project is one of the first that they’ve seen that has brought both medical institutions and community-based organizations together,” said April Sutor, the Director of Innovation and Collaboration for Family Service Rochester.

FSR wants to ease the burden of people providing 24-hour care to loved ones with dementia.

Patients at Olmsted County Medical Center and FiftyNorth will be referred to Family Service Rochester, but anyone who needs these resources can contact FSR directly.