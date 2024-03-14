Family of Alice Dobmeier speak out after her disappearance

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s been 10 days since Alice Dobmeier was last seen.

As the days go by, her family grows hungry for answers as to what happened and as they turn to the public for help, they’re hoping to receive those answers soon.

“She usually talked to her mom everyday,” said Alice’s aunt Cathy Lamere.

Her uncle Tim Lamere added “and other family members too, texting and we’re all social butterflies.”

Rochester police believe her last sighting was a March 4 social media post, showing Alice at the Culvers on Broadway Avenue.

Shortly afterward, her phone pinged near Menards south around 5 p.m. Ever since, no one has seen or heard from her, something her family says is unlike her.

“The phone’s dead still to everyone’s knowledge, it’s unlike her, it’s just like what happened,” Tim Lamere said.

Those who love Alice most describe her as funny and optimistic. Her aunt and uncle said the last time they saw her was back on February 24, and when they heard the news, they couldn’t believe it.

“To not hear from her for this long is just, we’re worried, we hope we can hear from her soon,” Cathy Lamere said.

From social media posts to police intervention, her loved ones are working to get the word out and bring Alice home.

They encourage everyone, if they see something, say something and they’ll continue to hold out hope that Alice will come home safely.

“It’s just really unsettling, and scary, and not a good feeling, not a good feeling so we’re just hoping, praying, waiting to hear anything that she’s ok, that she’s safe,” Cathy Lamere said.

Anyone with information on Alice Dobmeier’s whereabouts is asked to call the Rochester Police Department.