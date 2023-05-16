Family asking for help in locating missing Iowa woman

(ABC 6 News) – The family of a missing Des Moines, Iowa woman is asking for help in locating her and her dog.

The family of Kathleen Ann Baker said she and her dog, Shea, left her home in Des Moines Monday morning in a dark Toyota RAV4 and ran out of gas along I-35, south of the Clear Lake/Mason City area around noon. Kathy’s sister, Andrea, talked to her and sent a wrecker that brought her gas. Andrea said she could tell Kathy was not in the right mental state, but Kathy said she would drive home. Four hours later, Andrea called to check on Kathy who wasn’t home, but instead her vehicle was out of gas again on an I-35 ramp just north of the Clear Lake/Mason City area.

Andrea told ABC 6 News that she called the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office who sent a deputy to check on Kathy. According to Andrea, her sister did not make threats to herself or others and seemed okay, and that the deputy could not detain her as a missing person’s report hadn’t been filed. Andrea said she understood why the deputy couldn’t do anything. A wrecker again delivered gas and Kathy drove off and has not been heard from since. She is not answering phone calls or text messages which is unlike her, according to her family.

Her family says Kathy has a history of mental illness and recently changed the dosage of her medication and that they believe it could be affecting her mental state.

Kathy’s family has since filed a missing person’s report with the Des Moines Police Department.