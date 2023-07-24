Family and friends of Madeline Kingsbury asking for community’s help

(ABC 6 News) – It’s been more than a month since the body of Madeline Kingsbury was found and now her family and friends are asking for the communities help.

They’re looking for help taking down the blue ribbons strewn throughout Winona and in the surrounding communities. These were put up to show community support for the Kingsbury’s while thousands searched for the mother of two throughout her months-long disappearance.

According to the Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook page, they are also starting a yard sign pick-up campaign. Family and friends of Kingsbury are looking to replace the “missing” signs with “Justice for Maddi” signs before her alleged killer, Adam Fravel’s, trial begins.

In a statement on Facebook, the page’s organizers say in part:

Sometimes it is difficult to ask for help. However, this community has been and continues to be amazing with wanting to help so we have a few opportunities for those willing and able.

Family and friends are also asking for someone living in the Eitzen area to pick up a merchandise basket from Gator’s Bar and deliver it to either Winona or Lacrosse.

