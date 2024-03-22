Fake Mower County contractor receives probation in $18K theft case

(ABC 6 News) – A Brownsdale man accused of swindling Austin homeowners out of thousands for incomplete renovations was sentenced to two years’ probation in Mower County Court Thursday.

Larry David Alvarez, 43, pleaded guilty to violating the Minnesota Department of Labor’s order to stop accepting contracting and remodeling jobs in the state.

Alvarez, who also goes by the names Larry Krimmel and Larry Keates, was previously ordered by the Minnesota Department of Labor in October of 2020 to stop acting or accepting jobs as a building contractor, remodeler, or roofer in Minnesota until he obtained the proper licensure.

Then in 2022, he allegedly accepted nearly $18,000 in funds for renovation projects he did not complete.

Alvarez was ordered not to accept any construction manager jobs during his 2-year probation, obey any orders from the MN Department of Labor, and pay restitution, which has yet to be determined.

If he violates the terms of his probation, Alvarez could be re-sentenced to 364 days in prison, according to court records.