Emergency crews respond to train fire in Goodview

(ABC 6 News) – Emergency responders worked to extinguish a train locomotive fire in Goodview Sunday afternoon.

According to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), dispatch was contacted by Canadian Pacific Railroad and notified of a train locomotive on fire 1.5 miles south of Whitman Deering Road.

Law enforcement says the train was carrying ethanol. Minnesota City and Rollingstone Fire Departments were dispatched. Winona County Emergency Management was also contacted.

Responders were initially unable to locate a train on fire in the area they were dispatched

to. The reporting party updated the location of the train to 6th Street and Martina Road in

Goodview, so the Goodview Fire Department was also paged.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a small fire in a compartment on the locomotive. Crews quickly determined that the fire was not dangerous to the public and did not involve the ethanol cars.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with portable fire extinguishers. 6th Street was closed for a short period of time for fire crews to be able to work safely.

All agencies were clear of the scene at 3:22 p.m.

The following agencies responded to the call: Goodview Fire and Rescue, Minnesota City Fire, Rollingstone Fire, Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Goodview Police Department, Winona Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, and CP Rail Police.