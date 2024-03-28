Ellison, others threaten to sue gun manufacturer, citing ease of conversion to automatic weapons

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is trying to stop violence in the state by putting a gun manufacturer on notice.

Ellison has joined 13 attorney generals in a letter to Glock Incorporated.

The letter tells the company to preserve all evidence related to its pistols, which can be converted into automatic weapons with one small modification.

“I hear residents, neighbors tell me about how converting semi automatic pistols into machine guns is wreaking havoc in our streets in our communities,” said Ellison.

The group is conducting an investigation which could lead to a future lawsuit against Glock.

