Minnesota Township Day

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s an over century-old North Star State tradition. On Tuesday, Minnesotans gathered for annual meetings and elections for their township governments.

Rochester Township residents will vote for two seats on their five-person supervisor board, with Matt Kitzmann and Jamie Clarke up for reelection.

But the real story on Tuesday is the celebration of townships. Townships, which mostly includes rural communities, are the oldest form of government in Minnesota dating back to 1787 well before statehood!

“All of the township officers live here in the township. We are available anytime. People can just call us up and they do. It’s great to hear from people and understand what their concerns are. The more feedback we receive the better job they can do. So, think it’s a very one on one platform,” said Township supervisor Matt Kitzmann