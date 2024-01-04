Election integrity in Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – A new Associated Press poll released just last week shows that roughly one third of Republican voters in the United States have little or no confidence that primary ballots will be counted correctly.

Roughly the same number of Republicans say that they are moderately confident in the process.

Compare that to Democrats, who overwhelmingly have confidence in both parties elections, 72% say they have high confidence their party will accurately count votes in its primary contest.

Democrats are also slightly more likely than Republicans to have a high level of confidence in the Republican party’s vote count being accurate.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon joined us now for a closer look at how our election officials are working to make sure that this process is secure and the ballot counts are accurately reflected.