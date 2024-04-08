Schools work to make students’ first solar eclipse memorable

Monday is the day many have been waiting for, the total solar eclipse. That's when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, and makes it feel like nighttime.

A solar eclipse doesn’t happen every day, let alone every year. For teachers and staff at our local schools, they’re making sure this moment doesn’t go unnoticed by students.

From videos to projects, it’s all about teaching students the ins and outs of a solar eclipse before it comes around. While it can be taught in the classroom, seeing it in person is even more special. That’s why Luann McMahn, a first through fourth-grade PLTW Teacher at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary bought solar eclipse glasses for her students.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime kind of event here. A memorable event during the school day for them. For me, that’s all of the things I remember, is getting out of those classrooms and doing things outside the four walls of our classroom.”

Southgate Elementary is also getting ready for the big day.

“I’m really excited because I’ve never seen one in my life before. And I’m really excited because it’s the middle of the day, and it looks like the night,” said Lincoln Fredie, a fourth grader at the Austin school.

Thanks to the PTC parents teacher group, all 470+ students will be able to have a pair of solar eclipse glasses.

“I really think that everybody gets to do it, we all get to experience it together. I’m sure on Tuesday, we’ll all be able to process what feelings did you have,” said Kelli Hamer who teaches first through fourth grade at Southgate.

It’s a memory that staff can’t wait to share with students. As Southgate Principal Derik Gustafson explains:

“I was in fifth grade when there was a solar eclipse and we all got to go outside. It’s a core memory of my own schooling experience. It’s really exciting to be able to go out, 25 years later, to be able to provide that for our entire student population.”

Scientists predict the eclipse will begin at about 12:40 p.m. CST and peak just after 2 p.m.