Easter grocery prices adding up

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – This year, you might have experienced a little sticker shock when buying supplies for your Easter dinner.

Right now, a dozen eggs will cost you around $3, approximately double the price of three years ago.

And when filling baskets, chocolate is going to set you back even more. Cocoa prices have tripled over the last year, thanks to bean disease in West Africa. Sugar prices are also up about 7%.

“It kinda feels like it just gets out of hand every year. Everything gets more expensive every year,” said Molly Born, an Easter shopper.

Experts now predict Easter spending hit its second highest level this year, following last year’s estimated $24 billion spending.